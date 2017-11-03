Ridgeville under boil water advisory due to water main breaks

Ridgeville has been put on a boil water advisory Friday, according to a representative from the town.

Leeann Barwick, a water clerk for the city of Ridgeville, confirms a boil water advisory has been put in place due to two water main breaks.

Water should be boiled for one minute prior to drinking or cooking.

Also, any ice made from water which has not been boiled should not be used for drinking purposes.

Residents can expect to be notified when the advisory has been lifted.

