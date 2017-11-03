Ridgeville under boil water advisory due to water main breaks

Emergency crews have extinguished a house fire in West Ashley Friday night. The fire was on Savage Road.More >>
Public comments on a project to help ease traffic concerns in a busy Lowcountry corridor will close at midnight Thursday.More >>
On Friday the South Carolina Department of Social Services hosted an Adoption Party for all the families in the area who've adopted children in 2017.More >>
Ridgeville has been put on a boil water advisory Friday, according to a representative from the town.More >>
Georgetown City Council members voted unanimously to move forward on negotiations to build a boutique hotel on the waterfront.More >>
