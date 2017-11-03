Goalie Vanecek Assigned To South Carolina

The Washington Capitals of the National Hockey League (NHL) announced Friday that goaltender Vitek Vanecek will be assigned to the South Carolina Stingrays from the AHL’s Hershey Bears. The 21-year-old netminder will continue rehabbing an injury with South Carolina in preparation to return to the Hershey lineup.

Vanecek played the 2015-16 season in South Carolina, suiting up for 32 regular season games with the Stingrays before appearing in 11 postseason contests. His standout play included a goals against average of 2.03 and a save percentage at 0.917 while posting a record of 18-7-6 during the regular season. The 6-foot-1, 187-pound goaltender then continued his strong play in the playoffs with a goals against of 2.31 and a save percentage of 0.914.

The native of Havlickuv Brod, Czech Rep. moved on to Hershey for the 2016-17 season and had a record of 18-10-2 in 39 regular season appearances with a GAA of 2.54 that ranked third among first-year AHL goaltenders. Vanecek also had a save percentage of 0.909 and five shutouts last season, which were second-best in the AHL.

Vanecek will be with South Carolina when the team returns to action Friday night in Greenville against the Swamp Rabbits at 7 p.m. The Stingrays are back at home Sunday to take on the Jacksonville Icemen at 3:05 p.m.