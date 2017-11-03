Gamecocks pitching coach Meyers to take indefinite medical leave of absence

Jerry Meyers will be taking an indefinite medical leave of absence from the University of South Carolina and will not return to his position as assistant coach for the Gamecock baseball team. At such time Meyers is capable of returning to work, he could be placed in another position within the USC Athletics Department.



“Jerry is one of the best pitching coaches in the country, but at this point his health must be his top priority,” said Gamecock baseball coach Mark Kingston. “In a short time, Jerry has become a close friend, so we will focus on supporting him and his family through this process. Jerry's contributions over the course of sixteen years will leave a lasting legacy on Gamecock baseball.”



Meyers recently completed his 16th year associated with the Gamecock baseball program. He served as an assistant at South Carolina from 1996-2004 and returned to Carolina in August 2010 following six seasons as the head coach at Old Dominion.



He also had assistant coaching stints at Old Dominion, UNC Wilmington, Gulf Coast Community College and served as a graduate assistant at South Alabama.



Meyers has a bachelor’s degree in Business Administration from Iowa State and a master’s degree in Physical Education from South Alabama.



A search for a new pitching coach for the Gamecock baseball team will begin immediately.

Kingston also tweeted his reaction

One of the best. Tremendous coach and person that I have enjoyed working with from day one. He has our full support through this. https://t.co/HEOHj74oaw — Mark Kingston (@CoachKingUSC) November 3, 2017

Former Gamecocks head coach and current College of Charleston head coach Chad Holbrook also tweeted after the news...