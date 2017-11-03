Motorcyclist killed in crash on U.S. 78

A motorcycle rider has died following a two-vehicle crash Friday afternoon in Dorchester County.

The accident happened shortly after 3 p.m. on Highway 78 just west of Jedburg Road, according to South Carolina Highway Patrol Cpl. Sonny Collins.

He said a pickup truck that was traveling east on the highway had stopped in traffic when a 2003 Harley Davidson motorcycle struck the rear of the truck. The rider of the motorcycle was killed in the crash, Collins said.

The victim's identity has not yet been released by the Dorchester County Coroner's Office.

No charges are expected to be filed, Collins said.

