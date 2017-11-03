Georgetown City Council votes to move forward on waterfront hotel

Georgetown City Council members voted unanimously to move forward on negotiations to build a boutique hotel on the waterfront.

Debbie and Billy Smothers have been visiting Georgetown for years but have always made their trips day-trips instead of overnights.

“We enjoy walking the boardwalk and seeing all the cool things around town," Debbie Smothers said.

“I was thinking about that walking through here,” Billy Smothers added in.

“A place to stay down on the waterfront,” Debbie Smothers said.

Project Vista has been in the works for years and would provide the Smothers’ just that.

"We’ve been getting complaints for years that visitors don’t have a place to stay near our waterfront,” Georgetown Mayor Jack Scoville said.

He added that Project Vista wouldn’t be a typical chain-hotel.

“This isn’t going to be one of those hotels," Scoville said."This would be a boutique hotel with a spa and restaurant involved.”

“It would definitely bring more people. It would bring more income for the locals,” Debbie Smothers said. “A lot of potential for Georgetown.”

Project Vista is an estimated $17 million project and the city plans to provide up to $2 million in incentives.

The waterfront hotel would have 85 to 90 rooms starting at $125 per night.

It would also add up to 150 permanent jobs to the economy.

“It will encourage people to stay longer and spend more money while they’re here,” Scoville said. “It’s going to have a major impact on the future economy of this city.”

“I think they have a great thing if they did that," Debbie Smothers said."It’d be awesome and we’d definitely be interested in it. Build it and they will come.”

The mayor said renderings are not available at this time but the developer has architects on retainer for when the project gets the green light.

