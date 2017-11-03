DSS hosts Adoption Party following mass adoption day

On Friday the South Carolina Department of Social Services hosted an Adoption Party for all the families in the area who've adopted children in 2017.

November is National Adoption Awareness Month.

The celebration follows a mass adoption day that took place Friday morning at the Charleston County Family Court.

According to DSS, South Carolina has 566 children who are ready to adopt.

Carolyn Brown first became a foster parent to Marco Brown and Maria Brown along with other children, now they are a permanent family.

"When he first came to me he was like I don't want to call you Ms. Brown anymore I want to call you mommy and he's been calling me momma ever since so that's when I pretty much decided that's what I was going to do," Carolyn said.

Brown has be raising Maria,10, and Marco, 8, for about four years.

"I feel so happy and I think it's really great," Maria said.

Their adoptions became final earlier this year.

"She's nice, pretty, she always loves us," Marco said.

Jaqueline Adams is the adoption specialist and recruiter for the region.

"Adoption means that you can more or less begin to heal, all children that come into foster care are traumatized one way or another, but being in a forever home they begin to heal and they begin to feel secure and safe," Adams said.

Adams says there is no cost to adopt a child and it comes with health benefits and other benefits as well.

"They're on the A/B Honor Roll, I never have any problems with them in school, God is good," Carlyn said.

Carolyn prays that other people will adopt if they are able. She says there are a lot of children who need help.

"Just go for it, if you keep your children in the Lord everything will be just fine," Carolyn said.

The adoption party took place at the Felix Davis Community Center in Park Circle in North Charleston.

To learn more about the process of becoming an adoptive parent you can click here: https://dss.sc.gov/adoption/process/.

Copyright 2017 WCSC. All rights reserved.