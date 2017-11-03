Quantcast

Emergency crews extinguish house fire in West Ashley - Live5News.com | Charleston, SC | News, Weather, Sports

Emergency crews extinguish house fire in West Ashley

WEST ASHLEY, SC (WCSC) -

Emergency crews have extinguished a house fire in West Ashley Friday night. 

The fire was on the 1700 block of Savage Road. 

No injuries have been reported. 

CFD officials say authorities are investigating the cause of the fire. 

Copyright 2017 WCSC. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly