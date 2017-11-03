Website offers ‘Ugly Christmas Rompers’ for holiday season

Just when you thought ugly Christmas sweater parties couldn’t get any better...they have.

An online retailer, GetOnFleek, has introduced a line of Ugly Christmas Rompers for this holiday season.

The rompers each feature short sleeves, attached shorts, a collar, button top, and front pockets, according to its website.

GetOnFleek is a Florida based company that first featured the RompHim.

Under the store's about us sections, they described themselves as "the worlds leading all over print clothing store for urban streetwear, edc, rave, edm, meme and funny apparel."

The Ugly Christmas Rompers are priced from $99 to $139 on the website.

