Mt. Pleasant mayoral candidate Will Haynie files lawsuit over "malicious" Facebook post

A lawsuit filed Friday by Mt. Pleasant mayoral candidate Will Haynie alleges he has been falsely accused of criminal activity.

Live 5 News obtained court documents outlining claims that Mike Beatty made slanderous statements about Haynie on Facebook.

“In 2017, Mr. Beatty, falsely and with malice, published to the social media network Facebook a variety of false and defamatory statements about Mr. Haynie, among them: that Mr. Haynie had engaged in criminal activity, including making 'a death threat' against Mr. Beatty…,” the lawsuit states.

Beatty said he thinks the lawsuit is bogus.

"It's a bogus lawsuit," Beatty said."It's based on a lie. I never said Haynie participated in making a death threat, that didn't happen. What I said was Haynie encouraged the type of behavior and environment that people would do that."

Beatty said the post was on the Mt. Pleasant United Facebook page, a charity Beatty’s wife heads, that was set up to bring the petition to get the question of single member districts on the November 2017 ballot to let citizens vote on how they want to be represented.

We also reached out to Will Haynie's lawyer who says his client is being falsely accused and he's looking forward to vindicating Haynie's reputation.

Beatty said he plans to defend the suit and has obtained a lawyer.

