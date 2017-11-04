CSU cruises past Southern Wesleyan in charity exhibition match

Charleston Southern forced 23 turnovers and limited Southern Wesleyan to 35 percent shooting to record an 80-53 exhibition victory at the Buc Dome on Friday. Admission to the game was free, with the donations of all in attendance going directly toward Samaritan’s Purse’s effort to aid victims of Hurricanes Harvey, Irma and Maria.

CSU jumped out to a 25-6 lead, displaying active defense en route to holding SWU to just three baskets over the game’s first 15:51. Travis McConico sparked the Bucs’ offense with four first half three-pointers, including a four-point play, to help build a 40-17 halftime advantage. The Warriors trimmed their deficit to 62-50 on Javon Hunter’s three at the 4:54 mark but CSU answered with an 11-0 spurt to pull away.



-per CSU Athletics