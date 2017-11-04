Quantcast

Emergency crews respond to a reported structure fire in West Ash - Live5News.com | Charleston, SC | News, Weather, Sports

breaking

Emergency crews respond to a reported structure fire in West Ashley

By Justin Brickler, Producer
Connect
Source: AP Source: AP
WEST ASHLEY SC (WCSC) -

Charleston and St. Andrews Fire departments are responding to reports of a structure fire along the 1100 block of Crull Drive, according to Charleston County dispatchers. 

Charleston County EMS and Sheriff's office are also on the scene. 

The call went out at 2:19 a.m.

This is a developing story. 

All rights reserved. Copyright 2017 WCSC. 

Powered by Frankly