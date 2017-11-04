Deputies respond to accident on Johns Island

Charleston County Sheriff's Deputies have responded to an accident with injuries on Johns Island.

Dispatchers say the first call came in just before 9 a.m. about a crash in the 900 block of Main Road near Belvedere Road.

Dispatchers confirmed the westbound lane on Main Road was open shortly after 10 a.m.

Crews with the Charleston County Sheriff's Office, EMS and fire all responded.

There was no immediate word on how many people were injured or the extent of the injuries.

