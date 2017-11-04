Firefighters: Unattended cooking leads to early-morning West Ashley fire

A fire at a home in West Ashley caused by unattended cooking sent one person to the hospital early Saturday morning.

The fire was reported shortly after 3 a.m. on Birthright Street, according to the Charleston County Consolidated Dispatch Center. One person who had been inside the home ran to a neighbor's house to call 911, firefighters say.

Emergency personnel arrived in less than six minutes to find light smoke coming from the home, Chief Fire Marshal Mike Julazadeh said.

Everyone inside the home was able to get out of the home, but one person who was inside the home sustained burn injuries before escaping the home. That victim was taken to MUSC for treatment.

Julazadeh said the fire was confined to the kitchen area.

Charleston, Saint Andrews, and North Charleston Fire Departments, Charleston County EMS, and Charleston Police were dispatched to the incident.

Fire investigators determined the fire originated at the stove in the kitchen as a result of unattended cooking.

The Charleston Fire Department would like to remind residents of the following safety tips:

Never leave cooking unattended.

Do not begin cooking if you are tired or distracted.

Exit the home and contact 911.

Install and maintain smoke alarms.

Check alarms monthly and change batteries at least annually.

Plan, prepare, and practice a home escape plan.

