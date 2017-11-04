One injured in Germantown shooting, transported to hospital

One person was injured in a Germantown shooting and was transported to a hospital, according to the Awendaw-McClellanville Fire District.

Crews responded to Hill Road, off of Rutledge Road, for a report of a shooting.

The victim was transported to MUSC.

The Charleston County Sheriff's Office is investigating.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.

