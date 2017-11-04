Charleston Fire Department encourages residents to check smoke alarms

The clocks turn back an hour at two a.m. Sunday as Daylight Saving Time ends.

But you should also use tomorrow as a yearly reminder to check your smoke alarms. At least that's what the Charleston Fire Department and the American Red Cross are suggesting.

The Fire Department says having a working smoke detector can make a big difference if a fire starts in your home. But unfortunately, firefighters don't see many people with working smoke alarms.

"Often we respond to homes that have missing batteries or the alarms have been removed all together. Unfortunately, we have about fifty percent of homes nationally that either have missing smoke alarms or inoperable smoke alarms," Michael Julazadeh, City of Charleston's Fire Marshal said.

The fire department also suggests checking your smoke alarms with your family. That way your kids know what the alarm sounds like and what to do if it goes off.

