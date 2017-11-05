Bishop England wins 18th straight volleyball state title

Bishop England won their 18th straight state volleyball championship in dramatic fashion on Saturday afternoon coming back from down 2 sets to none to Powdersville to win the AAA title in 5 sets 20-25, 27-29, 25-22, 25-17, 15-9.

The victory extends the Bishops national record streak for most consecutive state volleyball championships and ups their total to 28 titles overall.

The Lowcountry's other two teams playing for state titles on Saturday weren't as lucky.

Wando, playing in their 5th straight state title match, dropped the AAAAA championship to Dorman for the 2nd straight year, 3 sets to 1. The Warriors finish the season at 48-4-1.

Academic Magnet played in the AA state finals for the second straight year and fell once again to St. Joseph's in 3 sets.