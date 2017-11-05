One dead, two others injured in Walterboro night club shooting

One is dead and two others have been injured after a night club shooting in Walterboro, according to Fire Rescue chief Barry McRoy. The triple shooting happened at Club Classic on 2444 Robertson Boulevard. Emergency crews responded to the scene a little after 1:30 a.m. The Colleton County Sheriff's office is still investigating the shooting. This is a developing story. Check back later for details. All rights reserved. Copyright 2017 WCSC.More >>
Charleston County Sheriff's Deputies have responded to an accident with injuries on Johns Island.
A fire at a home in West Ashley caused by unattended cooking sent one person to the hospital early Saturday morning.
The clocks turn back an hour at two a.m. Sunday as Daylight Saving Time ends. But you should also use tomorrow as a yearly reminder to check your smoke alarms.
