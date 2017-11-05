One dead, two others injured in Walterboro night club shooting

One person is dead and two other people have been injured after a night club shooting in Walterboro, according to Colleton County Fire-Rescue Chief Barry McRoy.

The triple shooting happened at Club Classic on 2444 Robertson Boulevard.

Emergency crews responded to the scene a little after 1:30 a.m.

Officials say one person is in critical condition and the other person is in stable condition.

The Colleton County Sheriff's office is still investigating the shooting.

This is a developing story. Check back later for details.

