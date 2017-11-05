Victim identified in Walterboro night club shooting

The victim has been identified in triple shooting that left one person dead and two others injured at a night club in Walterboro on Sunday morning.

26-year-old John Brown of Walterboro died in the shooting according to coroner Richard Harvey.

Just after 1:30 a.m. Sunday, law enforcement and emergency officials were was notified about a shooting at Classic’s Night Club located at 2444 Robertson Boulevard.

First officers on the scene said there were multiple victims and one victim had been taken to Colleton Medical Center by private car.

A second Colleton County Fire-Rescue ambulance with was assigned to the incident and a medical helicopter was placed on standby. No helicopters could fly due to heavy fog.

EMS personal arrived to find Brown in critical condition, according to Colleton County Fire-Rescue officials. He had been shot twice in the chest and was barely breathing.

A Nursing Assistant was controlling his bleeding and provided first aid before the arrival of responders. Firefighter-Paramedics quickly placed him in the ambulance and rapidly transported him the short distance to Colleton Medical Center.

While e-route to the hospital, Brown went into cardiac arrest and didn't survive his injuries.

One of the other patients was in critical condition at the Emergency Room and the third man received non-life threatening injuries to his legs. Both men were later transferred by private ambulance to Trauma Centers in the Charleston area.

Colleton County Sheriff’s deputies were on the scene for several hours investigating the shooting.

