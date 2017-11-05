South Carolina Senator arrested overnight for DUI

South Carolina Senator Paul Campbell was arrest for Driving Under the Influence on Saturday night.. Campbell was arrested by the South Carolina Highway Patrol and booked into the Al Cannon Detention Center at 11:46 p.m. Saturday. He's charged with DUI and giving false information to police. Campbell represents portions of Berkeley, Charleston and Dorchester counties. He's expected to go through bond court on Sunday morning. ...More >>
One person is dead and two other people have been injured after a night club shooting in Walterboro, according to the Colleton County Sheriff's Office.More >>
The clocks turn back an hour at two a.m. Sunday as Daylight Saving Time ends. But you should also use tomorrow as a yearly reminder to check your smoke alarms.More >>
One person was injured in a Germantown shooting and was transported to a hospital, according to the Awendaw-McClellanville Fire District.More >>
Charleston County Sheriff's Deputies have responded to an accident with injuries on Johns Island.More >>
