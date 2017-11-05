South Carolina Senator arrested overnight for DUI

South Carolina Senator Paul Campbell was arrested for Driving Under the Influence on Saturday night.

Campbell was arrested by the South Carolina Highway Patrol and booked into the Al Cannon Detention Center at 11:46 p.m. Saturday.

He's charged with DUI and giving false information to police.

Campbell represents portions of Berkeley, Charleston and Dorchester counties. He's also the CEO of the Charleston International Airport.

He's expected to go through bond court on Sunday morning.

This is a developing story - check back for updates.

