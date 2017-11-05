Summerville product A.J. Green ejected for fighting in Bengals loss to Jaguars

With A.J. Green and Jalen Ramsey ejected for fighting, Jaydon Mickens delivered the knockout blow by returning a punt 63 yards for a touchdown, helping the Jacksonville Jaguars beat the Cincinnati Bengals 23-7 Sunday.



The Jaguars (5-3) won consecutive games for the first time in 13 months and were victorious at EverBank Field for the first time since last December.



Blake Bortles threw for 259 yards and a touchdown in another efficient performance. Marqise Lee had his first TD reception of the season and responded by punting the ball into the stands. And Jacksonville's defense handled Cincinnati's woeful offense for most of the afternoon.



But most of the talk will center on Green and Ramsey.



The perennial Pro Bowl receiver retaliated against the trash-talking cornerback in a violent way late in the first half. After Ramsey knocked Green to the ground at the end of a running play, Green grabbed Ramsey around the neck and slammed him to the ground. Green then delivered numerous punches to Ramsey's helmet - never the smartest idea - and put another MMA-style choke hold on Ramsey. It was the kind of aggressive attack that could lead to a suspension.



Players from both sidelines rushed the field, pushing, pulling, shoving, screaming and looking like they would brawl.



Coaches and officials stepped in and prevented a melee. Green and Ramsey were ejected, a decision that prompted loud objections from Jacksonville's coaching booth next to the press box. Jaguars executive Tom Coughlin and general manager Dave Caldwell were in the box.



Players jawed even as they left the field for halftime, and there was plenty of chippy play in the second half.



Mickens silenced the Bengals (3-5) when he weaved across the field for a touchdown on the second play of the fourth quarter. It was the big play Jacksonville needed for its first winning streak of the season.



Cincinnati finished with 148 yards, 59 on a second-quarter pass from Andy Dalton to Tyler Kroft.





