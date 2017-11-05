Deputies: Woman arrested after intentionally running over another woman

South Carolina Senator Paul Campbell was arrest for Driving Under the Influence on Saturday night.. Campbell was arrested by the South Carolina Highway Patrol and booked into the Al Cannon Detention Center at 11:46 p.m. Saturday. He's charged with DUI and giving false information to police. Campbell represents portions of Berkeley, Charleston and Dorchester counties. He's expected to go through bond court on Sunday morning. ...More >>
A Mother says she is thankful her daughter wasn't seriously injured after a DUI collision involving a South Carolina State Senator.More >>
Several members of the Mother Emanuel AME Church community sent prayers to those affected by the church shooting outside San Antonio, Texas on Sunday.More >>
A woman has been arrested after allegedly intentionally running over another woman, according to the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office.More >>
