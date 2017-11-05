Deputies: Woman arrested after intentionally running over another woman

A woman has been arrested after allegedly intentionally running over another woman, according to the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office.

Katrina Mead, 20, was arrested in connection with the incident.

Deputies responded to the 300 block of Winding Road in the Moncks Corner area of Berkeley County on Saturday.

A caller told dispatch that a woman had been intentionally run over with a car by another woman after an altercation between the two.

The reason for the altercation is not yet known.

Mead fled the incident location on foot and ran along a ditch line towards Marshall Acres, deputies say. Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office K9 units responded and ran a track to locate Mead.

The female victim, who is acquaintance of Mead, was seriously injured as a result of being run over. She suffered substantial injuries with multiple fractured bones and internal injuries, deputies say. She was transported to Trident Hospital in North Charleston for treatment.

Mead was transported to the Hill Finklea Detention Center and booked pending service of a warrant for Attempted Murder. A bond hearing is scheduled for Sunday.

