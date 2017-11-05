Texas church shooting brings painful memories to Mother Emanuel community

Several members of the Mother Emanuel AME Church community sent prayers to those affected by the church shooting outside San Antonio, Texas on Sunday.

“It’s not going to be a quick recovery,” Pastor of Mother Emanuel AME Church said. “It never will be, it never is.”

Manning says members of the community have already approached him remembering the tragedy that unfolded at the church two years ago.

“Congregation members were sharing with me once again that it just seems like they were reliving the night of the tragedy all over again,” Manning said.

It was a night not many people in Charleston will quickly forget.

“I remember going over the bridge and the police dispatcher saying, ‘All units in route, be careful, we still have a shooter on the loose,’” Lowcountry Community Chaplaincy’s Rob Dewey said.

Dewey worked with a lot with families affected by the Mother Emanuel shooting following the tragedy.

“We came together as a community,” he said. “This will be a chance for folks to love on each other and to come together even more as a community.”

That unity is something Manning also hopes the church community outside of San Antonio can also do.

“My sincere prayer is that we begin as a country to really begin to talk about gun violence and things of that magnitude,” said Manning.

But before we talk about that, Manning plans to focus on the needs of their community.

“I wish I could be there now for them,” said Manning. “I would just encourage them to know that we’re praying for them.”

