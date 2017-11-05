Mother thankful her daughter wasn't seriously injured after DUI collision with SC state senator

A Mother says she is thankful her daughter wasn't seriously injured after a DUI collision involving a South Carolina State Senator.

"It could have been a lot worse, I could have lost my daughter," Paulette Caddin-McRann said.

Tonight, a South Carolina Senator is out on bond after he was arrested for driving under the influence.

Senator Paul Campbell is facing multiple charges after officials say he ran into someone's car.

The incident reportedly happened around 9:15 p.m. Saturday night on I-26, between the University Boulevard and College Park Road exits.

Troopers said the crash occurred after one vehicle was struck in the rear by another vehicle in congested traffic. During the investigation there was a discrepancy in who was driving the at-fault vehicle at the time of the collision. It was determined after talking with both parties of the crash that the driver was Campbell.

Campbell was administered a field sobriety test and, as a result of those tests, was arrested for driving under the influence. Campbell was taken to the Charleston County Detention Center and registered a .09 on the Data Master. He was charged with driving under the influence and providing false information to police.

The passenger in Campbell’s car was his wife and she was charged with providing false information to police. She was released at the scene.

"He walked over to my daughter's car, didn't ask how she was. He then asked her to proceed to College park road to get off the interstate...and she told him no sir, I'm not going to move, I'm not going to leave the scene of an accident. I think he was trying to use his seat in the senate to maybe persuade a young girl not to report a crime," Caddin-McRann said.

This is a developing story - check back for updates.

