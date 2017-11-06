Lowcountry NFL Update (Week 9)

AFC

A.J. Green, WR, Cincinnati Bengals - Had 1 catch for 6 yards and was ejected from the game for fighting in a 23-7 loss to Jacksonville. The Summerville alum has 39 catches for 579 yards and 4 touchdowns

Carlos Dunlap, DE, Cincinnati Bengals - Had 1 tackle in a 23-7 loss to Jacksonville. The Ft. Dorchester alum has 21 tackles, 2 sacks, 2 pass deflections, 1 interception, 1 touchdown and 5 TFL's

Ron Parker, LB, Kansas City Chiefs - Had 4 tackles and 1 pass deflection in a 28-17 loss to Dallas. The Beaufort alum has 45 tackles,2 pass deflections and 1 interception

Bruce Ellington, WR, Houston Texans - Had 3 catches for 22 yards in a 20-14 loss to Indianapolis. The Berkeley alum has 15 catches for 190 yards and a touchdown and 2 carries for 12 yards.

Brandon Shell, OL, New York Jets - Was inactive in a 34-21 win over Buffalo

Edmond Robinson, LB, New York Jets - Did not have a tackle in a 34-21 win over Buffalo. The St. John's alum has 1 tackle

DeAngelo Henderson, RB, Denver Broncos - Was inactive in a 51-23 loss to Philadelphia. The Summerville alum has 1 carry for 1 yard and 1 tackle.

NFC

Robert Quinn, DE, Los Angeles Rams - Had 2 tackles in a 51-17 win over the Giants. The Ft. Dorchester alum has 15 tackles, 5 TFL and 2.5 sacks

Andre Ellington, RB, Arizona Cardinals - Had 2 catches for 14 yards in a 20-10 win over San Francisco. The Berkeley alum has 15 carries for 63 yards and 28 catches for 257 yards