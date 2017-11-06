Goose Creek woman diagnosed with cancer passes away 3 days after marriage in hospital

A woman from Goose Creek diagnosed with stage 4 cancer died Saturday, just three days after a local hospital held a wedding for her.

39-year-old Kizzie Priestly passed away on Saturday according to her husband David Hall who posted on Facebook.

"I would like to extend our deepest gratitude and appreciation for all of the support we have recently received," Hall's statement said in part. "The outpouring of love and prayers from throughout the nation has meant the world to us and we know that our special day would not have happened without the support of so many and the leadership of our Almighty God."

The pair married at Trident Medical Center in a ceremony Thursday night and were set to go to Disney World Sunday until Priestly's condition worsened.

"Kizzie’s work with special needs children and David’s work with orphan relief brought them together," hospital staff said."Kizzie said she fell in love with David’s heart. He said it was Kizzie’s heart that captured his."

