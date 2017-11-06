Orangeburg Co. Sheriff's Office searching for burglary suspects

The Orangeburg County Sheriff's investigators are looking for several suspects who they say broke into an area convenience store on Nov. 1.

Deputies were dispatched to the Li'l Cricket on Magnolia Street as a result of an alarm.

Investigators say video cameras caught images of the suspects using tools to break through a wall.

Once inside, investigators say one suspect slid around the floor in an attempt to slip past motion sensors. They then attempt to take an ATM inside the business with no success.

When another alarm went off, the suspects fled the business without taking anything but still damaging the store.

If anyone has any information or know the suspects, they are asked to call the Orangeburg County Sheriff's Office investigators at 803-533-5824 or Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.