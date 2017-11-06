Charleston PD awarded highway safety grant for second straight year

The Charleston Police Department has been awarded a six-figure highway safety grant.

The grant in the amount of $139,465 is a continuation of what the city is calling a "speed enforcement initiative" according to Charleston Police spokesman Charles Francis. The department received the same grant in 2016, worth $226,158, which went toward two additional police officers and two police cruisers.

The additional units and officers helped the department increase its number of speeding citations issued by 53.6 percent. Impaired driving arrests also rose 18.9 percent while overall citations for non-speeding moving violations climbed 12.1 percent. The number of collisions on public roads is down 0.3 percent compared with 2016.

