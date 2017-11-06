Charleston PD awarded highway safety grant for second straight year

The South Carolina chapter of the National Action Network is calling for the resignation of a state senator from his position with the Charleston International Airport following a DUI arrest.More >>
The South Carolina chapter of the National Action Network is calling for the resignation of a state senator from his position with the Charleston International Airport following a DUI arrest.More >>
Several members of the Mother Emanuel AME Church community sent prayers to those affected by the church shooting outside San Antonio, Texas on Sunday.More >>
Several members of the Mother Emanuel AME Church community sent prayers to those affected by the church shooting outside San Antonio, Texas on Sunday.More >>
The Charleston Police Department has been awarded a six-figure highway safety grant for the second straight year.More >>
The Charleston Police Department has been awarded a six-figure highway safety grant for the second straight year.More >>
A woman from Goose Creek diagnosed with stage 4 cancer died Saturday, just three days after a local hospital held a wedding for her.More >>
A woman from Goose Creek diagnosed with stage 4 cancer died Saturday, just three days after a local hospital held a wedding for her.More >>
A top challenger to South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster will introduce former White House strategist Steve Bannon when he visits the state this week.More >>
A top challenger to South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster will introduce former White House strategist Steve Bannon when he visits the state this week.More >>