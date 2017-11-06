Political newcomer trying to unseat incumbent in Walterboro mayor’s race

A political newcomer is trying to unseat the two-term incumbent in Tuesday’s mayoral election in Walterboro.

Bill Young is facing a challenge from Marguerite Chrissy Johnson.

Young says voters should re-elect him because he is the best person to lead the city.

Young says he also wants to finish projects that started while he was in office.

Young says those projects include upgrading the water and the city’s beautification project.

Challenger Johnson says the city is dying because businesses are leaving.

She also says people don’t want to come to Walterboro because there’s too much crime.

The polls will be open Tuesday from 7 p.m.

