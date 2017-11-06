Authorities investigating after man shot in North Charleston

Authorities are investigating following a shooting in North Charleston that injured a man Monday afternoon.

Charleston County dispatchers confirm North Charleston Police responded at 1:20 p.m. to 1815 Clements Ave. off Spruill Avenue for the incident.

North Charleston police spokesman Spencer Pryor said officers found a man who had been shot.

One neighbor said she heard at least 11 shots fired in the area, and also mentioned seeing multiple people chasing after each other.

Pryor said two men are believed to be connected to the shooting.

One man was described wearing blue jeans, a black mask, and a grey hooded sweatshirt. The other man's description is unknown.

The two men fled the scene in a red Ford Focus, Pryor said.

The North Charleston Forensic unit was on scene collecting evidence which included a cell phone, bullet casings, and a car with at least six bullet holes and a shattered driver's side window.

District officials say Military Magnet Academy and Chicora Elementary were on Code Yellow from 1:25 p.m. to 2:10 p.m. in connection to the area shooting.

Below is a video report from the scene:

