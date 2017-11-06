TAKE A STAND: State Senator DUI

South Carolina State Senators are elected to create laws. One Senator recently found himself on the wrong side of the law.

Sen. Paul Campbell, who represents parts of Charleston, Berkeley and Dorchester Counties, was arrested for driving under the influence.

But not only DUI, Campbell was also charged with giving false information to police. He claimed he wasn't driving the vehicle that an accident report says caused a two-car wreck on I-26.

The Highway Patrol determined he was the driver.

When Campbell was elected, he took an oath of office to uphold the constitution, the public trust and the laws of South Carolina.

Drunk driving and lying to police are illegal. Elected officials are and should be held to a much higher level of accountability.

Everyone is innocent until proven guilty, but if these charges are true, Sen. Campbell should resign.

