Ellis, Tekac earn Big South honors

Kennesaw State redshirt-junior quarterback Chandler Burks (Douglasville, Ga.) has been named the Big South Football Offensive Player of the Week, while Charleston Southern senior defensive lineman Anthony Ellis (Apopka, Fla.) has been selected as the Defensive Player of the Week for games played the 10th week of the season. Charleston Southern kicker Tyler Tekac (Goose Creek, S.C.) and Kennesaw State kicker Justin Thompson (Evans, Ga.) are the Co-Special Teams Players of the Week, and Monmouth running back Pete Guerriero (Lyndhurst, N.J.) is the Freshman of the Week.

Burks directed the Owls to a 16-14 win in snowy conditions at Montana State with 149 rushing yards and a touchdown. He opened the game’s scoring with a 2-yard TD run that capped a 17-play, 89-yard drive. With Kennesaw State trailing 14-13 in the fourth quarter, Burks led the Owls -- from their own 2-yard line -- on a 20-play, 78-yard drive that took 10:03 off the clock and set-up the go-ahead field goal. He accounted for 46 yards during the drive (19 rush, 27 pass) and finished the game with 204 yards of offense.

Ellis had 12 total tackles (seven solo, five assisted) plus a Big South single-game record 5.5 tackles-for-loss with 2.5 sacks and four quarterback hurries in CSU’s 10-9 win at Gardner-Webb. He posted nine stops, 4.5 TFL and 1.5 sacks in the first half as the Bucs limited GWU to 85 yards in the opening 30 minutes.

Tekac booted the game-winning 43-yard field goal as time expired to lift Charleston Southern to a 10-9 victory at Gardner-Webb. With one second remaining, the Bucs’ special teams unit got the snap off in time and Tekac’s kick extended CSU’s Big South record for consecutive conference road wins.

Thompson handled the snowy elements at Montana State as he made all three field goal attempts and finished with 10 points -- including the go-ahead 37-yard field goal with 1:55 remaining in the game. He was successful from 35, 40 and 37 yards and led the Owls’ back from a 14-10 deficit with two second-half field goals.

Guerriero led all players with 172 all-purpose yards, including 153 rushing, in Monmouth’s 42-21 win over Presbyterian. He averaged 7.3 yards per carry and scored from eight yards out for the game’s final margin.



