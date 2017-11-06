Wife of slain Charleston pastor tweets condolences on Texas church shooting

Jennifer Pinckney speaking to the media following Roof's sentencing hearing on Wednesday. (Source: Live 5 News)

The widow of the pastor of Mother Emanuel AME Church in 2015 posted a tweet in response to Sunday's deadly shooting in a Texas church.

Jennifer Pinckney's husband, State Sen. and The Rev. Clementa Pinckney, was one of nine people gunned down at the historic Charleston church by Dylann Roof during a Bible study.

Authorities say a gunman armed with an assault rifle, opened fire inside a small South Texas church, killing 26 people who ranged in age from 5 to 72.

My heart goes out to the victims families, friends, & members of the church shooting n Texas. I know all too well what your going through. ?? — Jennifer Pinckney (@JenniferPinckn1) November 6, 2017

The mass shooting occurred Sunday morning at the First Baptist Church in Sutherland Springs, about 30 miles southeast of San Antonio. About 20 others were wounded in the attack.

Authorities have identified the gunman as Devin Patrick Kelley.

A child that will never see the light of day. Where is our heart? https://t.co/REpSbPTX7z — Jennifer Pinckney (@JenniferPinckn1) November 6, 2017

Pinckney spoke outside the courthouse in January after Roof was sentenced to death in the Charleston church shooting.

"We have all received a lot of love and support," she said shortly after the sentencing."We're grateful and thankful for everyone out there. It's just been overwhelming from day one. And so we just want to say thank you to everyone."

Pinckney was inside the Calhoun Street church on the night of June 17, 2015, which Roof opened fire towards the end of the Bible study he attended with parishioners of the church.

She relived that night for jurors during the penalty phase of Roof's trial. Pinckney testified she was in a church secretary's office with their daughter when she heard gunshots and said she locked the door and shoved her daughter under a desk and put her hand over her daughter's mouth, ordering her to remain quiet.

The jury heard a recording of the 911 call she made, in which she whispered to dispatchers, fearing the shooter would hear her.

Besides the 41-year-old pastor, Cynthia Hurd, 54; Rev. Sharonda Coleman-Singleton, 45; Tywanza Sanders, 26; Ethel Lance, 70; Susie Jackson, 87; Depayne Middleton Doctor, 49; Rev. Daniel Simmons, 74; and Myra Thompson, 59, were killed in the shooting.

