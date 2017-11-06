Quantcast

THE LIST: Voters to decide races across the Lowcountry Tuesday

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) -

Here is a list of the races voters will decide on Tuesday, county by county.

Charleston County

Awendaw

  • Mayor  
    • Miriam Green (i)
  • 3 Council Seats
    • Bryan McNeal Jr (i)
    • Tim Penninger (i)

Charleston  

  • Council Dist 2 (West Ashley)
    • Kevin Shealy
    • Rodney Williams (i) seeking 2nd term
  • Council Dist 4 (peninsula/Neck area)
    • Robert Mitchell (i) 1998
  • Council Dist 6 (Peninsula/James Island)
    • Amy Brennan
    • Fran Clasby
    • William Dudley Gregorie (i) 2009
  • Council Dist 8 (Downtown)
    • Mike Seekings (i) seeking 3rd term
  • Council Dist 10 (West Ashley)
    • Harry Griffin
    • Summer Massey
    • Dean Riegle (i) seeking 3rd term
  • Council Dist 12 (James Island)
    • Carol Jackson
    • Kathleen Wilson (i) seeking 4th term
  • Commissioner of Public Works
    • Thomas Pritchard (i)

Isle of Palms

  • Mayor
    • Richard Cronin (i)
    • Jimmy Carroll - Current Council Member
  • 4 Council Seats
    • Randy Bell
    • Barbara Bergwerf (I)
    • Ryan Buckhannon
    • Jonathan Gandolfo
    • Patrick Harrington (i)
    • Michael G. Loftus
    • Justin Miklas
    • John Moye
    • Ralph B. Piening
    • Susan Hill Smith
    • Rusty Williamson
  • 1 Seat: IOP Water & Sewer Comm

Lincolnville

  • Mayor
    • Tyrone Aiken - former mayor, currently on council
    • Charles Duberry (i)
    • James Hampton - current councilmember
    • Leland Shannon - current councilmember
  • 3 Council Seats
    • Enoch Dickertson III (i)

McClellanville

  • Mayor
    • Rutledge Leland III (i)
  • 4 Council Seats
    • Aaron Baldwin (i)
    • Christopher Bates (i)
    • Robert Gannon (i)
    • Jim Scott (i)

Mount Pleasant

  • Mayor
    • Linda Page (i)
    • Will Haynie
  • 4 Council Seats
    • Sean Barnes
    • Kevin Cunnane
    • Brooks Davis
    • Kathy Landing
    • John Mahoney
    • Rodley Millet
    • Tom O'Rourke
  • Mount Pleasant Waterworks
    • Susan Mellichamp

Ravenel

  • 3 Council Seats
    • Robert Cochran (i)
    • Harold T Buck Dukes Jr (I)
    • Laura Parker (i)
    • James Rodgers
    • Gary Schreiber
    • Jennifer Teaster Yohe

Rockville

  • Mayor
    • Riley Bradham (i)
  • 4 Council Seats
    • Allen Holmes (i)
    • Henry Holst (i)
    • Zachary Nelson (i)
    • Frank Thornhill (i)

Berkeley County

Moncks Corner

  • 3 Council Seats
    • Tonia Aiken-Taylor (i)
    • Johna Bilton (i)
    • Charlotte Cruppenink (i)
    • Bobby Harrelson
    • Bryan Ware
  • Comm. of Public Works
    • Charles Staley Jr

Dorchester County

Summerville        

  • Council Dist 1        
    • Aaron Brown
    • Louis Smith   
  • Council Dist 3        
    • Walter Bailey (i)    
    • Brandy Sutherland
  • Council Dist 5 
    • Kima Garten-Schmidt    
    • Marty Boyle

Colleton County

Walterboro

  • Mayor
    • Marquerite Chrissy Johnson
    • Bill Young (i)
  • City Council
    • Greg T Pryor

Edisto Island

  • Town Council
    • Susan Hornsby (i)
    • Patti Smyer (i)

Cottageville

  • Town Council
    • Chuck Hudson (i)
    • Howard Lockwood Sr
    • Tina Peterson
    • Ted Underwood

Williamsburg County

Kingstree

  • City Council
    • John Floyd
    • Chris Williams (i)
    • Derek Fitts
    • Monica Murdaugh (i)
    • CM Bubba Hammet Jr (i)

Georgetown County

Andrews

  • Town Council
    • Angela Harris Anderson
    • Eddie Lee
    • Veronica McCray
    • Bradley Prince

Pawleys Island

  • Mayor
    • Jimmy Braswell
    • Douglas Hooks
  • Town Council
    • Robert Ashley Carter (i)
    • Guerry Green
    • Leda Mcintyre Hall
    • Rocky Holiday (i)
    • Sarah Zimmerman (i)

Georgetown

  • Mayor
    • Brendon Barber (councilman)
    • Ron Charlton
  • 3 Council Seats
    • Rudolph Bradley
    • Tupelo Humes
    • Marty Tennant
    • Carol Jayroe (i)
    • Ed Kimbrough (i)
    • Jerry Miller

