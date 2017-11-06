TAKE A STAND: Texas Church Shooting

Investigators work at the scene of a deadly shooting at the First Baptist Church in Sutherland Springs, Texas, Sunday. ((Jay Janner/Austin American-Statesman via AP)

It has happened again. Another mass shooting. Barely a month after Las Vegas.

This time it wasn't a gunman in a high-rise hotel targeting country music fans. Bullets flew inside a church. A place of worship.

An all too familiar scene for the Lowcountry.

We'll never forget a similar shooting less than two-and-a-half years ago, where nine people were gunned down inside Mother Emanuel AME Church.

At First Baptist Church in Sutherland Springs, Texas, many were killed, many injured. The dead? Ages 5 to 72, including the pastor's daughter.

It's the worst shooting inside a place of worship in American history. It's nuts a record like that even exists. Why did the gunman dressed in black and wearing a ballistic vest do this? Answers will take time.

One thing we do know, this cowardly act was pure evil. Darkness can only be overcome with light.

Charleston is still healing and grieving and will always be, but when the time is appropriate, the Lowcountry can help Sutherland Springs as they begin the very slow and never-ending process.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott encouraged Americans to hug their children and reach out to neighbors. Many people already do that. Let's make he hugs tighter and and the love even stronger.

