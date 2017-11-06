Deputies searching for man who fired rifle at two in Colleton County

Investigators say they are searching for a man who fired a rifle at two people in a truck in Colleton County.

The Colleton County Sheriff's Office says the incident happened on Miracle Drive and Lowcountry Highway in Ruffin on Friday.

According to the victim, he first saw the suspect in a white Pontiac sitting on the side of the highway as the victim and another man went to a store on Sniders Crossroads to get some cigarettes.

The victim told deputies that when he was turning onto Miracle Drive from Lowcountry Highway he saw the suspect's vehicle again, this time parked on the side of the road. According to the victim, the suspect was on the highway pointing a rifle at the victim's truck.

The victim said when he stopped his vehicle, the suspect began shooting at the truck.

According to the victim, he and the other man in the truck, jumped out of the vehicle and began running away from the suspect.

The victim said the suspect then got back into his car and drove toward the Red Root community.

Both of the victims say they returned to their truck and reported the incident.

Deputies say they saw one large hole in the front windshield and a round that hit the driver's headrest.

In addition, there were several holes to the rear window, and a partial bullet fragment was found in the tailgate of the car.

Investigators responding to the incident scene also reported locating 10 shell casings from a rifle.

The victim and the other man told investigators they were not hit by the suspect's gunfire and did not require medical attention.

Copyright 2017 WCSC. All rights reserved.