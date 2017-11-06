N. Charleston Police Department requesting DOJ Assistance

North Charleston Police Chief Driggers is requesting assistance from the Department of Justice.

In a letter to DOJ Acting Director Russell Washington, Driggers is asking for assistance from the Office of Community Oriented Policing Services, or COPS.

This comes a week after Driggers met with Senior Leadership of the COPS office and members of the Police Foundation in Washington DC.

COPS was previously performing a review into the police department, however the Trump Administration changed the focus of the COPS program and will now only offer technical assistance.

Driggers is requesting assistance from COPS in three areas, strengthening the partnership between NCPD and the community, reducing violent crime, and creating safer neighborhoods.

In the letter to the DOJ, it also said assistance is being requested from the Police Foundation to create a strategic plan on those three areas.



