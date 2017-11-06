Dorchester County considering uniform service for trash pick-up in unincorporated areas

On Monday, Dorchester County Council voted in favor of working towards bringing uniform trash pick-up services for unincorporated areas within the county.

The council voted to move forward with seeking bids for curbside garbage and recycling collection for unincorporated areas in the greater Summerville and North Charleston portions of the county.

Right now, people who live in those areas can opt-in for trash pick-up by paying fees directly to garbage services providers or they can decide to dispose of their own trash.

Dorchester County officials say the new proposal will decrease the annual amount residents pay, reduce impact of heavy trucks on County roads, increase recycling,reduce litter and more.

The proposed services would include garbage collection one day per week, and recycling collection every other week.

In the proposal the provider would also collect yard waste. Special Waste will be collected on an on-call basis with a separate service rate.

Any hauler can submit a bid for consideration.

The cost for the services would be paid through an annual $159 Solid Waste collection fee.

If all goes as planned, the county is looking to implement the services starting sometime between May and October of next year.

This would be the first time the county offers curbside trash pick-up.

Those who live in the incorporated parts of Summerville and North Charleston have collection services through those municipalities.

Copyright 2017 WCSC. All rights reserved.