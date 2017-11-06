Bond set for man arrested after standoff with SWAT in Summerville

Bond has been set for a man who was in a standoff with SWAT in Summerville Monday night.

Ismael Galvan was given a $125,000 bond and charged with first degree domestic violence as well as resisting arrest after barricading himself in a home in the 3400 block of Fletton Way.

Galvan hit the victim in the abdomen and placed the victim in a headlock according to the affidavit. It also states that the victim had bruising and human bite marks.

The sheriff's office says deputies initially responded at 6:15 p.m. to the residence for a report of a domestic dispute. The affidavit states officers witnessed Galvan climb into the attic of the home to evade arrest and Charleston County SWAT was called to the scene.

SWAT then entered the home and took Galvan into custody at 12:35 a.m after repeatedly asking Galvan to come out of the home and surrender peacefully.

No one was injured during the situation according to deputies.

Watch the video report from the scene below:

Copyright 2017 WCSC. All rights reserved.