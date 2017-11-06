Quantcast

Suspect arrested after SWAT standoff in Summerville

SUMMERVILLE, SC (WCSC) -

A man is in custody following a SWAT standoff at a home in Summerville Monday night. 

According to the Charleston County Sheriff's Office, Ismael Galvan barricaded himself in a home on the 3400 block of Fletton Way. 

The sheriff's office says deputies initially responded at 6:15 p.m. to the residence for a report of a domestic dispute. 

Our crew on the scene say Galvan was arrested around 1 a.m. after SWAT entered the home. 

Galvan has been charged with first degree domestic violence. 

According to deputies, Galvan was barricaded inside his live-in girlfriend's home. No one was injured during the situation. 

Watch the video report from the scene below: 

