Suspect arrested after SWAT standoff in Summerville

A man is in custody following a SWAT standoff at a home in Summerville Monday night.

According to the Charleston County Sheriff's Office, Ismael Galvan barricaded himself in a home on the 3400 block of Fletton Way.

The sheriff's office says deputies initially responded at 6:15 p.m. to the residence for a report of a domestic dispute.

Our crew on the scene say Galvan was arrested around 1 a.m. after SWAT entered the home.

Galvan has been charged with first degree domestic violence.

According to deputies, Galvan was barricaded inside his live-in girlfriend's home. No one was injured during the situation.

Watch the video report from the scene below:

Copyright 2017 WCSC. All rights reserved.