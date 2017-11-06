SWAT, negotiators respond to barricaded subject at Summerville home

Quantcast

SUMMERVILLE, SC (WCSC) -

Authorities say SWAT and negotiators have responded to a home in Summerville for a barricaded subject Monday night. 

According to the Charleston County Sheriff's Office, a man barricaded himself in a home on the 3400 block of Fletton Way. 

The sheriff's office says deputies initially responded at 6:15 p.m. to the residence for a report of a domestic dispute. 

