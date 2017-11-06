SWAT, negotiators respond to barricaded subject at Summerville home

Authorities say SWAT and negotiators have responded to a home in Summerville for a barricaded subject Monday night.

According to the Charleston County Sheriff's Office, a man barricaded himself in a home on the 3400 block of Fletton Way.

The sheriff's office says deputies initially responded at 6:15 p.m. to the residence for a report of a domestic dispute.

Watch the video report from the scene below:

