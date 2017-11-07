CofC's Chealey On Lute Olson Award Preseason Watch List

Preseason Colonial Athletic Associate Player of the Year Joe Chealey from the College of Charleston has been named to the 2017-18 Lute Olson Award Preseason Watch List as announced on Monday.
The Lute Olson Award is presented annually to the nation’s top NCAA Division I men’s basketball player, who has played at least two seasons.
Last year, the senior co-captain led the Cougars to a 25-10 overall record, NIT berth and the championship game of the CAA Tournament. The 6-foot-4 guard was honored on the 2017 All-CAA First Team, CAA All-Tournament Team and NABC All-District Team. Chealey currently ranks 25th all-time in career scoring with 1,216 points to date.
Former University of Arizona Head Coach Lute Olson won 780 games in 34 seasons, 24 of which were spent with the Wildcats. During that stretch he led Arizona to 11 Pac-10 Conference titles, 23 consecutive NCAA Tournaments, four Final Four appearances and a National Championship title in 1997.
The 2017-18 Lute Olson National Player of the Year Award will be announced at the CollegeInsider.com Awards Event on March 31, 2018, in San Antonio, Texas, site of the NCAA Men’s Basketball Championship.
2017-18 LUTE OLSON AWARD PRESEASON WATCH LIST
Jalen Adams 6-3 Jr. Connecticut
Deng Adel 6-7 Jr. Louisville
Peyton Aldridge 6-8 Sr. Davidson
Grayson Allen 6-5 Sr. Duke
Joel Berry II 6-0 Sr. North Carolina
Trevon Bluiett 6-6 Sr. Xavier
Miles Bridges 6-7 So. Michigan State
Bruce Brown Jr. 6-5 So. Miami
Jalen Brunson 6-3 Jr. Villanova
Jevon Carter 6-2 Sr. West Virginia
Joe Chealey 6-4 Sr. College of Charleston
Gary Clark 6-8 Sr. Cincinnati
Chris Clemons 5-9 Jr. Campbell
Bonzie Colson 6-6 Sr. Notre Dame
Mike Daum 6-9 Jr. South Dakota State
Tyler Davis 6-10 Jr. Texas A&M
Angel Delgado 6-10 Sr. Seton Hall
Shannon Evans II 6-2 Sr. Arizona State
Marcus Foster 6-0 Sr. Creighton
Nana Foulland 6-9 Sr. Bucknell
Devonte Graham 6-2 Sr. Kansas
Tyler Hall 6-4 Jr. Montana State
Ethan Happ 6-10 Jr. Wisconsin
Kevin Hervey 6-9 Sr. UT Arlington
Aaron Holiday 6-1 Jr. UCLA
Ben Lammers 6-10 Sr. Georgia Tech
Jock Landale 6-11 Jr. Saint Mary's
Kelan Martin 6-7 Sr. Butler
Yante Maten 6-8 Sr. Georgia
E.C. Matthews 6-5 Sr. Rhode Island
Jordan McLaughlin 6-1 Sr. USC
Chimezie Metu 6-11 Jr. USC
Shake Milton 6-6 Jr. SMU
Chima Moneke 6-6 Sr. UC Davis
Landry Shamet 6-4 So. Wichita State
D'Marcus Simmonds 6-3 So. Georgia State
MaCio Teague 6-3 So. UNC Asheville
Reid Travis 6-8 Jr. Stanford
Allonzo Trier 6-5 Jr. Arizona
Robert Williams 6-10 So. Texas A&M
2126 Charlie Hall Boulevard
Charleston SC 29407
(843) 402-5555
publicfile@live5news.com
(843) 402-5555EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.