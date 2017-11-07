CofC's Chealey On Lute Olson Award Preseason Watch List

Preseason Colonial Athletic Associate Player of the Year Joe Chealey from the College of Charleston has been named to the 2017-18 Lute Olson Award Preseason Watch List as announced on Monday.

The Lute Olson Award is presented annually to the nation’s top NCAA Division I men’s basketball player, who has played at least two seasons.

Last year, the senior co-captain led the Cougars to a 25-10 overall record, NIT berth and the championship game of the CAA Tournament. The 6-foot-4 guard was honored on the 2017 All-CAA First Team, CAA All-Tournament Team and NABC All-District Team. Chealey currently ranks 25th all-time in career scoring with 1,216 points to date.

Former University of Arizona Head Coach Lute Olson won 780 games in 34 seasons, 24 of which were spent with the Wildcats. During that stretch he led Arizona to 11 Pac-10 Conference titles, 23 consecutive NCAA Tournaments, four Final Four appearances and a National Championship title in 1997.

The 2017-18 Lute Olson National Player of the Year Award will be announced at the CollegeInsider.com Awards Event on March 31, 2018, in San Antonio, Texas, site of the NCAA Men’s Basketball Championship.

2017-18 LUTE OLSON AWARD PRESEASON WATCH LIST

Jalen Adams 6-3 Jr. Connecticut

Deng Adel 6-7 Jr. Louisville

Peyton Aldridge 6-8 Sr. Davidson

Grayson Allen 6-5 Sr. Duke

Joel Berry II 6-0 Sr. North Carolina

Trevon Bluiett 6-6 Sr. Xavier

Miles Bridges 6-7 So. Michigan State

Bruce Brown Jr. 6-5 So. Miami

Jalen Brunson 6-3 Jr. Villanova

Jevon Carter 6-2 Sr. West Virginia

Joe Chealey 6-4 Sr. College of Charleston

Gary Clark 6-8 Sr. Cincinnati

Chris Clemons 5-9 Jr. Campbell

Bonzie Colson 6-6 Sr. Notre Dame

Mike Daum 6-9 Jr. South Dakota State

Tyler Davis 6-10 Jr. Texas A&M

Angel Delgado 6-10 Sr. Seton Hall

Shannon Evans II 6-2 Sr. Arizona State

Marcus Foster 6-0 Sr. Creighton

Nana Foulland 6-9 Sr. Bucknell

Devonte Graham 6-2 Sr. Kansas

Tyler Hall 6-4 Jr. Montana State

Ethan Happ 6-10 Jr. Wisconsin

Kevin Hervey 6-9 Sr. UT Arlington

Aaron Holiday 6-1 Jr. UCLA

Ben Lammers 6-10 Sr. Georgia Tech

Jock Landale 6-11 Jr. Saint Mary's

Kelan Martin 6-7 Sr. Butler

Yante Maten 6-8 Sr. Georgia

E.C. Matthews 6-5 Sr. Rhode Island

Jordan McLaughlin 6-1 Sr. USC

Chimezie Metu 6-11 Jr. USC

Shake Milton 6-6 Jr. SMU

Chima Moneke 6-6 Sr. UC Davis

Landry Shamet 6-4 So. Wichita State

D'Marcus Simmonds 6-3 So. Georgia State

MaCio Teague 6-3 So. UNC Asheville

Reid Travis 6-8 Jr. Stanford

Allonzo Trier 6-5 Jr. Arizona

Robert Williams 6-10 So. Texas A&M