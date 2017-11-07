Marina revitalization referendum among items on IoP ballot

Tuesday is election day across the Lowcountry and Isle of Palms residents will have a chance to vote on a significant new project.

The issue at hand is whether or not to issue a bond not to exceed $5.5 million for the marina enhancement and community revitalization plan.

The enhancement project calls for redesigned docks, more pedestrian access, a kayak launch and public dock accessible for people with disabilities, designated parking spaces for cars and golf carts, boat and trailer storage spaces, fuel docks and more.

If the referendum passes there will be no tax increases for the project. City officials say the debt on the proposed bond will be paid from marina revenues and tourism funds.The city has already held numerous open houses and community meetings about the project.

