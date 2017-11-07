Mother Emanuel Empowerment Center providing support in wake of Texas church shooting

The Mother Emanuel Empowerment Center is offering support to Emanuel 9 families, survivors and the church congregation in wake of the Texas church shooting on Sunday.

Counselors from the Department of Mental Health and MUSC available Tuesday and Wednesday to help people cope with the emotions or increased stressed levels after the mass shooting in Texas.

A group support setting will also be available Thursday night at 6:30 p.m.

Church pastor Eric Manning said community members had already approached him struggling to cope with the events in Texas. Counselors will be available from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Tuesday and 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Wednesday.

The center is located at 106 Calhoun St. next to the Mother Emanuel AME Church.

