Quantcast

Investigators find North Charleston bank robbery suspect walking - Live5News.com | Charleston, SC | News, Weather, Sports

Investigators find North Charleston bank robbery suspect walking down Dorchester Rd.

By Nick Krueger, Digital Content Producer
Connect
By Live 5 News Web Staff
Connect
John Black (Source: North Charleston Police Department) John Black (Source: North Charleston Police Department)
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) -

Investigators say they found a North Charleston bank robbery suspect walking along Dorchester Road. 

The North Charleston Police Department arrested 78-year-old John Black of Mount Pleasant shortly before 2 p.m.

Black's arrest stems from an incident Monday morning when officers responded to the Heritage Trust Bank in the 7500 block of Rivers Ave in response to a reported robbery.

Pryor said the responding officers were advised that a suspect went into the bank, gave the tellers a black bag, pulled out a knife and demanded money. 

The teller put the money in the bag and the suspect fled in a dark green Ford Explorer according to Pryor.

The warrant for Black's arrest is for entering a financial institution with intent to steal. 

A bond hearing is set for Wednesday morning. 

Copyright 2017 WCSC. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly