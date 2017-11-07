N. Charleston police looking for bank robbery suspect

Police are seeking for a suspect wanted in relation to a North Charleston bank robbery on Monday.

An arrest warrant has been issued for 78-year-old John Black of Mount Pleasant after an investigation led to Black as the suspect.

Officers were dispatched to the Heritage Trust Bank in the 7500 block of Rivers Ave just after 11 a.m. Monday in response to a reported robbery according to North Charleston police spokesman Spencer Pryor.

Pryor said the responding officers were advised that a black male between 50 and 60 years old went into the bank, gave the tellers a black bag, pulled out a knife and demanded money.

The teller put the money in the bag and the suspect fled in a dark green Ford Explorer according to Pryor. The warrant for Black's arrest is for entering a financial institution with intent to steal.

