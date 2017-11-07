Police find N. Charleston bank robbery suspect walking down Dorchester Rd.

Investigators say they found a North Charleston bank robbery suspect walking along Dorchester Road.

The North Charleston Police Department arrested 78-year-old John Black of Mount Pleasant shortly before 2 p.m.

Black's arrest stems from an incident Monday morning when officers responded to the Heritage Trust Bank in the 7500 block of Rivers Avenue in response to a reported robbery.

Pryor said the responding officers were advised that a suspect went into the bank, gave the tellers a black bag, pulled out a knife and demanded money.

The teller put the money in the bag and the suspect fled in a dark green Ford Explorer according to Pryor.

The warrant for Black's arrest is for entering a financial institution with intent to steal.

A bond hearing is set for Wednesday morning.

