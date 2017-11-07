Minor arrested, faces gun charges

A minor faces gun charges following an arrest in North Charleston.

On Nov. 4th, while on patrol in the Dorchester Terrace community, officers saw a person in the front yard of a home with a clearly posted "No Trespassing" sign. When he saw officers approaching, he quickly moved to the right side of the building.

When officers got out of their vehicle, they saw the suspect running on foot through the backyard.

Officers found the suspect trying to hide in a shed in the backyard of a house on East Surrey Drive. The suspect was taken into custody without incident.

When officers came back to the location they originally found the suspect, they found a .40 caliber Smith and Wesson semi-automatic handgun on the ground.

The suspect was charged with Unlawful Carry of a Handgun, Possession of a Stolen Firearm and Possession of a Handgun by a Person Under 18

