Mount Pleasant Police searching for truck in hit and run

Police released a description of a vehicle they are looking for in a Monday evening hit and run.

The incident happened on Rifle Range Road near the Isle of Palms Connector at approximately 6:25 p.m., according to Mount Pleasant Police Inspector Chip Googe.

According to an incident report, two vehicles were stopped at a red light in a southbound lane of Rifle Range Road when the truck rear-ended one of the vehicles, pushing it into the other one. The driver of one of the vehicles and a witness told police the driver of the truck got out to check on the passenger of the first vehicle to be rear-ended, then fled the scene.

Police say the vehicle took a right on on SC 517 northbound toward Highway 17 north.

The vehicle is a dark blue late 90s or early 2000s truck with a white stripe. The truck should have heavy front driver side damage, police say.

Anyone who can provide information on the vehicle or the incident is asked to call Pfc. Messina at 843-743-7200 or Crime Stoppers at 843-554-1111.

