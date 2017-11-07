Parades, events, deals planned for Veterans Day

The Lowcountry will celebrate those who have served our country in uniform on Veterans Day this Saturday.

The day will begin with a breakfast honoring veterans at Royal Missionary Baptist Church.

Tickets to the breakfast are no longer available, but the event will feature Rear Admiral Cedric Pringle, the deputy director of the Joint Interagency Task Force South. Pringle is a Sumter native and graduate of the University of South Carolina.

Annual parade to kick off in downtown Charleston

In Charleston, the Ralph H. Johnson VA Medical Center's Veterans Day Parade will begin at 2:30 p.m. in front of the Noisy Oyster at Concord and Market Streets.

It will start with a welcome from Dr. Flo Hutchison, followed by the singing of the National Anthem by the Laing Middle School choir and a C-17 flyover by Joint Base Charleston's 437th Airlift Wing.

It will continue west on Market Street to East Bay Street, then south to Broad Street, then West to Colonial Lake where it ends.

This year’s parade co-Grand Marshals are both U.S. Army Veterans and former World War II POWs, Mr. Jack Lillich and Mr. Irving Bellow.

Bluffton to hold parade Saturday morning

The town of Bluffton will hold its annual Veterans Day parade beginning at 10 a.m.

The parade is sponsored by American Legion Post 205.

It will travel through Calhoun Street and through the Promenade.

Beaufort to hold parade and ceremony Saturday morning

The Beaufort County Department of Veterans Affairs and the Beaufort Veterans Day Planning Committee is hosting the 2017 Veterans Day Parade and Ceremony.

The parade will begin at 9:30 a.m. and follow a route through downtown Beaufort, beginning at Rodgers Street and Boundary Street, by the Beaufort National Cemetery.

Gardner Miller, World War II U.S. Army veteran, 503rd Parachute Infantry Division, will serve as the grand marshal.

The ceremony will begin at 11 a.m.

The keynote speaker will be Colonel Glenn Blackburn (USA-Retired), 101st Airborne Division and 10th Special Forces. The Parris Island Marine Band will perform during the ceremony.

In the event of inclement weather, the parade and ceremony will be canceled.

Restaurants, businesses offer discounts, freebies for veterans

Several businesses will pay tribute to veterans at their participating locations.

Autobell Car Wash in North Charleston will offer all veterans and active-duty service members a free Ride-Thru Exterior car wash, or an equivalent credit toward another wash option.

Bonefish Grill will offer all active and retired service members with a valid military ID a complimentary Bang Bang Shrimp at all Bonefish Grill location.

The Joseph Manigault House will admit all veterans and active military for free. Uniforms, clothing, photographs, and personal letters from this time period will be on view. Visitors will be able to dance to 1940s music or play horseshoes and badminton in the garden. Children will be invited to start their own victory garden and learn about rationing. Visitors will have the chance to tour the house at their own pace with docents available to provide information and answer questions.

Sticky Fingers Ribhouse will offer free barbecue to veterans and active duty military on Veterans Day. Vets and military members can enjoy a free pulled pork sandwich with baked beans and cole slaw during lunch from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m.) at any Sticky Fingers location, no purchase necessary.

Participating Taco Bell restaurant locations throughout the Charleston area will offer free tacos to those who donate to the Armed Forces Families Foundation, a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization dedicated to helping military families. Diners can purchase a paper icon for $1 or more and will receive a coupon for a free soft or crunchy original seasoned beef taco. The coupons are good for the donor's next visit and available while supplies last. The fundraising campaign continues through Nov. 21.

The day, observed every Nov. 11, was originally known as Armistice Day but was changed to Veterans Day in 1954 by a proclamation from President Dwight D. Eisenhower.

The date was selected to mark the anniversary of the end of World War I; the armistice signed between the Allies and Germany officially ended hostilities at the 11th hour of the 11th day of the 11th month of 1918.

