Firefighters: Attic fire leads to roof collapse in N. Charleston home

Firefighters say no one was injured in a house fire in the Union Heights area of North Charleston.

North Charleston Fire Marshal Cindy Killette says crews responded at approximately 3:07 p.m. to the 1900 block of Hampton Avenue.

Firefighters say the attic was fully involved when firefighters arrived.

Security bars made it difficult for firefighters to get inside. The fire was reported out shortly before 4:30 p.m.

The roof of the home collapsed during the fire, Killette said.

.@NCFDSC, @Charleston_Fire, StAFD & CCEMS have extinguished a residential fire on Hampton. Great Teamwork through autoaid. pic.twitter.com/iwQKgzGEas — Kyle Minick (@Minick) November 7, 2017

North Charleston, Charleston and St. Andrews Fire Departments responded to the fire. The American Red Cross was called out to the scene to assist.

Crews are expected to remain on the scene for several hours to investigate the cause.

